Broughty Ferry funeral directors says people could watch their loved ones’ funerals online

A Broughty Ferry funeral directors has said that people may be able to watch their loved ones’ funerals online, if coronavirus prevents services from taking place.

As the number of cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Scotland rose to 153, with 15 in the Tayside area, it emerged planning for a spike in deaths is in place.

Robert Wilson, branch manager of Robert Samson Funeral Directors, said: “We operate on call 24/7, 365 days a year and are primed to work around the clock to serve the community and enable families to say goodbye in a safe manner.

“If the decision is taken to prevent funeral services from taking place, we will follow that advice but seek ways to enable families to participate.

“This may involve live-streaming a service online, enabling the family to see a coffin arrive, or to virtually attend a cremation.

“Our team is well-equipped with all the appropriate safety clothing and we have access to a stock of coffins and large mortuary facility should the situation worsen.”

He added: “We will be there to provide support throughout and will work with families to help coordinate services.”

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh-based company William Purves, which owns Robert Samson, confirmed that James L Wallace funeral directors on Strathmartine Road also has plans in place to ensure they are equipped to serve the local community.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said that it was “in dialogue with the government and local authorities to seek early guidance on steps funeral directors may need to take in the event of a pandemic”.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic, with WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold in two weeks.

He said he was “deeply concerned” by “alarming levels of inaction”.

And on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should not go ahead in order to reduce the pressure on front-line workers.

This announcement came just one day before the SPFL and SFA announced an immediate suspension of all football games.