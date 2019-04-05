Broughty Ferry folk slam council for planting sycamore trees that will ruin their idyllic sea views

Residents in Broughty Ferry have claimed their idyllic sea-views have been ruined after a number of trees were planted along the waterfront.

Sapling sycamores have been put in place by the council between Bridge Street and the pump house at the foot of South Balmossie Street.

In total, 25 trees have been planted and these can grow up to 25 metres high.

Local residents vented their frustrations at having their beach-views besmirched at a meeting of the community council.

All 27 Ferry folk who attended the meeting called for the removal of all the trees and were supported by Broughty Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan.

Ken Sutherland, of Broughty Ferry, said: “The feeling of all the residents was this was detrimental to what we consider to be a natural asset.

“We feel, (if things are to be planted) they should be more in keeping with the natural environment.

“The council has been well intentioned, we just think there are better solutions possible.”

Mr Duncan said: “I’ve been in touch with residents who live in the immediate area – residents who say they were not consulted at all.

“Historically it has always been an open expanse, it has never been closed in.

“It has all been in good will.

“I think the council is listening now and the residents have made their view very clear.

“Ideally they would like to see the trees gone and replaced with more sympathetic plants. I am pleased the council is now engaging with residents.”

One woman who raised her concerns at the community council meeting said: “When I first noticed these trees being planted I could not believe my eyes,

“I just couldn’t believe that they were putting trees in what is a beautiful area.

“It really doesn’t need trees. The view is stunning, there is nothing you can add to it to make that better. It changes all the time.

“As these grow they will block out most of the view. I think it is detrimental. We have photos from the Victorian period where you can see ladies playing golf there, it’s an open view. It has always just been an open bit of grass.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We will be meeting with the community to discuss this issue.”