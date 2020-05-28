Broughty Ferry flood protection works could begin next week

Changes to lockdown rules involving construction work mean that flood protection works could start as early as next week.

Phase one of easing lockdown restrictions begins on Friday and will see more outdoor activities and businesses such as garden centres and drive-thru food outlets reopen, as well as construction activities.

Bosses at Dundee City Council have said that remedial and flood protection works, as well as a Spaces for People project at Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, could start from Monday.

The work, which will see 1.2km of sea and flood protection walls built also includes improvements to the pedestrian and cycling infrastructure between Broughty Ferry Castle and the west end of Douglas Terrace.

It is expected to be completed by summer 2022.

With school set to return later this summer, the council will also work with schools and help them to develop an individual plan which tackles size of pupil roll, building layouts and how physical distancing measures will be implemented so children and staff can be accommodated safely.

Meanwhile, the independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership has praised the responses of local services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Little said: “There has been a well organised response, which has resulted in services continuing their engagement with those at highest risk, effective protective measures being put in place and alternative means of contact and support being provided.

“I’ve been very impressed by the level of joint working across organisations. All across the board people have mucked in to help each other out.

“This has allowed essential services to continue operating.

“The cooperation and innovation demonstrated bodes well for the future, as we turn our thinking to safely charting a course out of lockdown.”