Broughty Ferry flood defence work could pave way for walking and cycling improvements

The construction of Broughty Ferry’s tidal defence system could have some positive effects on walking and cycling in the area.

Changes to flood defence works on Grassy Beach, Balmossie rail station, the Dighty and elsewhere will go out to consultation with residents over the next month.

The council is considering creating an “off-road” route which could increase the number of people travelling in the eastern-most part of the city by foot or on bikes.

Feedback is being sought from residents and people who regularly visit the area.

The council has launched a website where opinions on how to improve the travel network can be shared.

Work to improve the coastal path has already been budgeted for, with the aim to protect the Ferry and nearby areas from the ever-present threat of flooding and coastal erosion.

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “We’re working on proposals to improve that route, but we want to hear from local people about other things we might be able to put in place at the same time.

“In particular, whether and where walking and cycling links need to be better between the residential areas and the centre of the Ferry and the shore.

“Ultimately, we’d like to create a continuous, off-road route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys on the National Cycle Network as well as local, shorter walks and rides.”

Over the coming months people who live in the area will be asked for their feedback on draft proposals via an interactive website and map, on which they can add comments.

There will also be opportunities to engage at Broughty Ferry community council, local schools, public events and via social media.

A final decision on the proposals will be made in the coming months.

Anyone who lives, works or travels in and around Broughty Ferry is asked to get in touch with their views on how to improve the coastal path and how to make it easier to walk and cycle around the area.

To get in touch visit broughtyferryactivetravel.com/get-involved/