Broughty Ferry Esplanade to reopen to through traffic next month

A busy Dundee street is to reopen next month after being closed since June.

The Broughty Ferry Esplanade was closed temporarily to reduce through traffic from June 15.

It will reopen the week beginning October 26.

A new 20pmh speed limit that was introduced on the Esplanade as part of the Spaces for People programme will remain in place.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City council’s city development committee said: “We were pleased to see higher levels of pedestrian and cycling activity on the Esplanade during the summer months.

“However as the temperature drops and the hours of daylight reduce it is less and less likely that family groups and casual cyclists will be coaxed onto their bikes, so the best balance will be achieved by bringing that part of the scheme to an end in the last week of October.”

The City Council was awarded £460,000 in May from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund which supported work to introduce 20pmph zones, pedestrianisation and reduced through traffic reduction on various routes.