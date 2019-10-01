Broughty Ferry couple shut up shop for the last time after 22 years in business

A well-known Broughty Ferry business has closed its doors after more than two decades.

Homeshaper opened on Gray Street in 1996 and has been a pillar of the shopping district during that time.

Husband and wife team Willie and Irene Stewart opened up their homeware store after both were made redundant at the age of 40.

Speaking today, Willie said the pair are looking towards retirement with the business already sold on.

Having traded successfully for 23 years, the couple said they are “proud” of what they achieved.

Willie said: “Myself and Irene have combined well over the years with Irene doing all the buying and displays and I looked after the admin and accounts.

“We traded successfully for 23 years, having set up the business from scratch. It is an achievement of which we are both very proud.

“As of this year we felt it was time to look towards retirement and tested the water by putting the business up for sale.

“We were in no hurry to get out but were pleasantly surprised by the level of interest it created and the number of inquiries generated.”

The business has now been taken over by Nicola and Kenny Mitchell and will be transformed into The Scullery, which will offer similar products.

Willie added: “One inquiry came in from Nicola and Kenny Mitchell who impressed us with their knowledge and enthusiasm and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

“They are opening soon as The Scullery and we wish them well and hope that the public continue to support them as well as they supported us.”

Irene posted on social media to thank the customers before confirming she was going to “miss” the shop.

Willie added: “I would like to end with one huge thank-you to all our customers.

“It has been amazing and without them we know that Homeshaper would never have existed.”