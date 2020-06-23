Broughty Ferry couple left feeling ‘uneasy’ after man broke into their shed and stole power tools

A Broughty Ferry couple have been left feeling “uneasy” after a man broke into their shed and summer house.

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, were returning to their Kerrington Crescent home at 10pm on Wednesday when they saw their neighbour confronting a stranger outside their house.

The husband quickly got involved, however the trespasser soon cycled away.

He was quickly apprehended after the outraged homeowner got in his car and followed him down the street

The shocked husband was able to get a few pictures of the bike-riding thief before he cycled away with some of the couple’s power tools.

The police arrived soon after, however, were unable to apprehend the burglar.

The homeowner said: “We’ve lived here for years and never had any issues, and we’ve always felt safe.

“It’s the sort of area where we wouldn’t really worry about locking the doors or things like that.

“It’s scary, I’m used to going into the garden and feeling safe, but now I’m uneasy whenever I’m there.”

The property owner claims that the thief also threatened to spit on him when he was confronted.

The incident has left many in the neighbourhood uneasy, with fears that the brazen thief may return.

The victim added: “Everyone who lives here is very uneasy. When my neighbour is gardening out in the front he has to lock his back doors.

“If you see him, don’t confront him like I did.

“When I confronted him he stayed until the police came, then he cycled off towards Balmossie station.

“My wife has also been feeling anxious because of it too.

“We don’t so much feel unsafe as uneasy. We’ve had to start locking the door when we’re at home.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 10.20pm on Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, following the report of the theft of gardening tools from a property on Kennington Crescent, Dundee.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.”