Broughty Ferry councillor says warm weather this weekend will be ‘acid test’ for social distancing measures

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan says the “acid test” for social distancing measures on The Esplanade will come when the warm weather returns this weekend.

Dundee City Council has implemented new traffic calming measures at the beachfront, giving more space to those walking, running or cycling while restricting car access.

Vehicles are restricted from Bridge Street for 400m at one end, with the road also closed between Brook Street and Castle Lane.

Council officials say it could last up to 12 months, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to play out.

It has led to some residents on Castle Street complaining about a surge in cars clogging up roads outside their houses.

One resident said: “This is bringing increased traffic outside my home and we had no prior warning from the council. It’s a big concern for us because they’re saying it could last for a year.”

Mr Duncan, the Liberal Democrat councillor for the area, says he has sympathy for those living on roads nearby which could perhaps see an increase in traffic.

But he also believes the new set-up has been positive for many in the area – although the biggest test could come on Saturday, with warm weather forecast.

He said: “To be fair to the council, they are in ‘listening mode’ and when the plan was initially drawn up, they did amend it after feedback from residents.

“I think it has positives and negatives but to my knowledge there has only been a few complaints from residents in the area.

“We haven’t had great weather recently, so I think the real acid test will come when the sun is back out.

“Broughty Ferry goes like a fair when the weather is nice, so it will be interesting to see if any problems arise when more people are visiting. I’m sure the council will adapt the plans accordingly in that case.”

A council spokesman said: “Following residents’ feedback the original traffic management proposal for the Esplanade was amended before implementation.

“Since the Esplanade closed on Monday there is no requirement for traffic to divert along the east section of Castle Street.

“A low volume of traffic is being diverted along the west section of Castle Street and this will be kept under review.

“The Spaces for People project seeks to create a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians and to allow more room for social distancing.”