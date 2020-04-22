Broughty Ferry Co-op celebrates 400th donation to foodbank

A Broughty Ferry store has celebrated delivering its 400th bag of donations to Dundee Foodbank.

The Co-op store in Barnhill has been accepting donations for more than a year to support those facing financial difficulties.

Every month, kind customers and the 23-strong team at the Campfield Square store have purchased food and essentials.

The items have been donated to the community foodbank organised by St Salvador’s Episcopal Church.

Co-op store manager Brian Mitchell said: “I just can’t thank our customers and my team at the store enough for their ongoing support and very generous donations.

“We have been so humbled and pleased to see donations increase during this unprecedented time. They are our local heroes.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Brian’s team has also been supporting vulnerable customers who can’t come into the store by taking orders over the phone.

Staff have also been setting aside shopping for busy carers.

Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food chief executive, said: “Every day we are seeing outstanding acts of kindness.”