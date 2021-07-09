Broughty Ferry charity boutique celebrates first birthday

A Broughty Ferry charity boutique is celebrating its first birthday with a range of in-store events.

Past Present Future, based in Gray Street, sells pre-loved designer and high street fashion.

All proceeds from the shop go to support Hillcrest Futures, a Scottish charity which provides a range of support services to more than 2,500 people across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perth, as well as Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tricia Perrie, the shop manager at the boutique, is hosting a special events week with her volunteer team to celebrate the occasion.

Celebrating first birthday

As well as offering special offers, the charity boutique is inviting key people who helped the shop along the way.

Tricia said: “We’ve had an amazing first year and I would like to sincerely thank the local community for making us feel so welcome and to all our customers for their continued support.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our incredible volunteers who have donated over 1,000 hours of their time over the past year.

“Our volunteers help in so many ways, from designing window displays, to posting content on social media.

“To mark our birthday we have range of discounts and free raffle tickets with every purchase until Saturday July 10. I’d like to thank Thorntons for kindly sponsoring our birthday celebrations.”

The road to opening

The road to opening the shop was not an easy one. The original opening date was delayed by five months due to dry rot being discovered in the building.

Then, on the week when the team were finally ready to open, the shop was shuttered by the first lockdown.

Hillcrest Futures’ managing director, Joy Dunlop, said: “It’s been a challenging year for all, so we truly appreciate every person who has shopped, donated, volunteered or visited our shop and helped make our first year of trading so successful.

“Despite the pandemic, the support the shop has experienced means that we have still managed to raise a significant amount of money to help support vulnerable people at a time of great personal need, emotional distress and increased social isolation.

“We provide a wide range of services in the areas of physical and learning disabilities, autism, and older people.

“Further services include supporting positive mental health and wellbeing, homelessness and drug, alcohol and recovery services. My personal thanks to all who have supported the work we do.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm and will be hosting special events this weekend.