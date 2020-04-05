Broughty Ferry care home thanks charity after donation of 500 face masks

A non-profit care home in Broughty Ferry has thanked a charity after it donated 500 face masks to minimise the risk of its residents being exposed to coronavirus.

Ferry House, on Gray Street, received the face masks from Yunfei Lu, of the Confederation of Fujian in Scotland, which it will provide to its 32 staff when out and about and within the home.

Lee-Anne Wilkinson, acting senior care assistant, said the donation would go “a long way” during the crisis. She said: “We’re a non-profit organisation so the money we get from residents just covers the costs of care and the wages of our staff and no more.

“We’re constantly fundraising because we’re such a small home – so something like this helps us so much.

“The home is in lockdown, outings aren’t happening and families aren’t getting in for visits. We’re all constantly washing our hands.

“These masks mean if we’re heading to the shops they can prevent us being exposed to the cause of the infection. We’re a small home but everyone is doing a brilliant job.”