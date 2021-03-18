Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
Broughty Ferry business owner describes attempted break-in as ‘a kick in the teeth’ as yob tries to smash door to enter shop

by James Simpson
March 18, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: March 18, 2021, 5:22 pm
A Broughty Ferry business owner could be left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after an attempted break-in at his store left part of his front door smashed.

Designer clothing store Millars of Broughty Ferry has captured a yob on CCTV trying to force his way into the store on Gray Street shortly after 2am on Wednesday morning.

The incident came a short time before the M&S

