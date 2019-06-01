Broughty Ferry beach again recognised as one of Scotland’s best

Broughty Ferry beach has again been recognised as one of the best in Scotland by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The beach has achieved Scottish Beach Award status in 2019, recognising its high standards.

Dundee City Council neighbourhood services convener, Councillor Kevin Cordell, has congratulated workers at the beach on the “fantastic” achievement for the 16th year running.

Mr Cordell added: “The beach has always been a huge asset for Dundee and continues to be enjoyed all year round, but particularly during the summer months.

“We would always ask people to respect the local environment and dispose of their litter responsibly when they visit the beach.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “I would like to congratulate Dundee City Council for setting such high standards and securing its Scottish Beach Award.”