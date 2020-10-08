Broughty Ferry author on track to complete trilogy of fantasy books

A Broughty Ferry author aims to launch a trilogy of fantasy novels in just under a year after “digging out” an uncompleted first book in lockdown.

Jade Frances has barely had time to draw breath after firing out two parts of her young adult trilogy, Siren.

The 29-year-old revealed Siren Calls was released in August, and publication of Sirens Dreams was hot on its heels last month.

She said: “The first book I actually started writing when I was 17. I dug it out through lockdown and finished it in two months.

“The second I started writing straight after I self-published the first, that one took me a month.

“I am currently working on the third (and last) of that series which will hopefully be finished by mid-November.”

The mother-of-two revealed the books follow central character, Evangeline, and her personal journey into the new world of The Gifted.

The orphan finds herself in world full of Wolf Shapeshifters and Magic Users with a war brewing in the latest instalment.

The books, which are available in paperback, Ebook and Kindle Unlimited formats, have already earned “rave reviews” internationally.

Jade added: “There have been some great reviews, particularly in the UK and the USA which has been incredible.

“It was going into lockdown that gave me the drive I needed, I wanted to push myself and see if it was something that was possible for me to do. And it was.”

Jade said balancing a young family and stepping into the fantasy realm could be a “difficult” juggling act.

She added: “It’s difficult, but I make it work. I write in every bit of spare time I have and I’m fortunate enough to have the support of my mother, who looks after my youngest for a couple of hours every day so that I can write.”

With the final instalment earmarked for completion before the end of the year, Jade revealed she is hoping to make her passion for writing her full-time occupation.

She added: “It’s been great so far having this opportunity to get these books published, especially after the process started over a decade ago when I first put pen to paper.

“With any luck I’ll be able to make this my career.”

Paperback versions of Jade’s latest release Sirens Dreams are available from Amazon for £8.99.