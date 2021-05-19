A Broughty Ferry pub boss has admitted choking and repeatedly harassing his former partner.

Jeff Stewart repeatedly made abusive remarks to the woman and attempted to hug and kiss her between October 1 last year and March 31 this year.

Stewart, who owns The Anchor on Gray Street, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards the woman on Dundee Road, the street where he lives.

The 53-year-old admitted repeatedly shouting and swearing at the woman, referring to her in abusive terms, as well as attempting to hug and kiss her.

Stewart repeatedly sent the woman messages and phoned her.

During the same period, he demanded she returned a vehicle.

The woman was repeatedly questioned regarding her relationships by Stewart.

He also pled guilty to questioning the woman’s daughter about her whereabouts.

Sentence deferred

Stewart, who has previous convictions, opened the woman’s mail, as well as pushing her on the body, seizing hold of her wrist, seizing her by the throat and compressing it.

Charges of grabbing the woman’s buttocks, following her, repeatedly attempting to remove jewellery from her and questioning her appearance were dropped by the Crown.

Solicitor Scott Norrie opted to reserve any mitigation until social work reports had been prepared.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Sheriff Richard McFarlane.

Stewart’s bail order was allowed to continue.