Brought Ferry man arrested after alleged domestic assault

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with an alleged domestic assault that took place in Broughty Ferry.

Officers said enquiries were ongoing but the man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The alleged domestic assault is understood to have taken place on Friday, May 7, on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 41-year-old man was arrested on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry in connection with a domestic assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”