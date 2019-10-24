Brave Dundee brothers drop off boxes full of toys at Ninewells Hospital

Brothers Taylor and Codylee Davidson dropped off boxes full of toys for the patients at Ward 29 in Ninewells Hospital after all the help they’ve been given over the years.

The boys have spent much of their young lives in hospital with rare conditions that dramatically affect their day to day living.

But despite their own difficulties, the selfless siblings, aged three and five, have teamed up to help other youngsters needing treatment at Ninewells.

Codylee suffers from von Willerbrands Disease, a condition inherited from his dad, while three-year-old Tyler suffers from rare conditions that cause severe and debilitating headaches –American ice pick migraines, cluster headaches and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Dad Adam Davidson, 37, previously described his pride for his sons, who attend Craigowl Nursery and Primary, and said: “Both boys are frequent visitors to Ward 29 due to their conditions.

“There is a playroom in the ward and the play staff there are all lovely.

“The playroom relies entirely on donations and it’s a brilliant place for the children to get away from all their worries and relax playing or doing arts.”