Brothers paint rainbow tribute to key NHS workers near Perth hospital

Two brothers have painted a huge rainbow on the road outside a Tayside hospital to say thank you to the NHS.

Darren and Kevin Wright, who run Wrightline Roadmarkings, wanted to pay tribute to NHS Tayside for its heroic efforts during the coronavirus outbreak in their own special way.

Darren said both he and his brother have been furloughed during the coronavirus lockdown, and were keen to do what they could to help others.

So, earlier this week they painted a giant rainbow and “Thank you NHS Tayside” on the road.

He said: “The rainbow has turned out well – my brother and I are in business together and we are both furloughed, so we have been sitting about for eight weeks now.

“We wanted to get out and do something, so we thought about what it is we could do.

“We do quite a bit of contract work for NHS Tayside so we are up at the hospital quite a bit, so we wanted to give them something back.”

The pair painted the rainbow on the road leading up to Perth Royal Infirmary’s main entrance on Monday, and said lots of people came out to see what they were doing.

Darren continued: “This is a good way to say thanks to them and put a smile on nurses and other key workers’ faces.

“When we were out painting it people were smiling when they came round the corner and saw it.”

The health board has since told the Tele everyone who has walked past the new rainbow has enjoyed it.

Gillian Birrell, senior nurse for surgery at NHS Tayside, said: “Thank you to Wrightline for this brilliant addition to the grounds at PRI in recognition of the commitment and hard work that NHS Tayside staff show always.

“Everyone who has walked past has done so with a smile.”