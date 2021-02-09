Brothers offer free towing services to Tayside motorists stuck in the snow

Two Samaritans have rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in to help stranded drivers across Tayside, including cops.

Brothers Andrew and Fraser Renwick, of Dundee-based family firm Caltech Lifts, are driving around the area offering a free towing service to those in need.

Any motorists struggling in the snow, which fell hard over Tayside overnight, are invited to phone the company for help.

Andrew, managing director, said: “We’re out and about, and if we see someone in trouble, we just muck in and tow them out.

“My brother, Fraser helped a couple of police officers trying to get to work from Broughty Ferry this morning – he towed them up to the top of the hill.

“I live in Auchterarder and the snow is usually bad around here.

“I pulled over to help a driver on the A90 opposite Glencarse junction whose car had spun 180 degrees, came right off the road and ended up in a ditch.

“He was an offshore worker from Sunderland travelling up to Aberdeen.

“We ended up requesting help police for this one, because the road needed to be blocked.

“We were like boys with our toys – we’ve got 4x4s, tow ropes and shackles – and the police had a BMW X5.

“I was having a laugh with the cops asking them if they thought they’d manage but they got the car out of the ditch.

“And I’ve just helped a postie who got stuck in Abbotsford Street in West Park.”

Caltech was founded in 1978 by engineer Howard Renwick and has always had strong links with the local community, Andrew explained.

“In exceptionally bad weather, including during the Beast from the East, we’d always help,” he said.

“We would offer people, including key workers employed by our clients – like Balhousie Care Group – free lifts to work.

“With Covid-19 we understand that folk are reluctant to jump into someone else’s vehicle.

“So this time we’re offering towing services. As long as someone’s car has a towing eye, which the majority of cars do, we have the proper gear. It’s pretty easy.

“The main roads are relatively clear, it’s just the side streets.

“We’ll be about Dundee all day, so if you are stuck just phone the office for help.”

To request help, contact Caltech’s office on 01382 462810.