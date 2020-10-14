Brothers deny setting fire to their business, with one allegedly making fraudulent insurance claim

Two brothers have been accused of torching a business before one of them tried to fraudulently obtain insurance money.

Haroon Bashir, 42, of Errol Road, Invergowrie, and 31-year-old Qamar Bashir, of Dundee’s Marchfield Road, are accused of setting fire to items in a storage area at Faztek Limited, Nobel Road, on February 11 2018. It is alleged the fire destroyed the items as well as the fabric of the building.

Prosecutors also allege that between February 11 and March 16 2018, Haroon Bashir formed a fraudulent scheme by instructing agents to submit insurance claims held on his behalf by Chohan Management Limited and Faztek Limited.

He allegedly induced Allianz Ltd to pay him money in order to obtain insurance payments by fraud.

Pleas of not guilty were tendered on behalf of both men at Dundee Sheriff Court. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a further first diet for January.