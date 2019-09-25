Brother of former Rangers star Charlie Adam in court accused of assaulting ex-partner

The brother of footballer Charlie Adam has appeared in court charged with attacking his ex-partner.

Former Rangers and Dundee player Grant Adam will stand trial accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as well as struggling with the woman at her home on Finavon Street on September 14.

Prosecutors allege that he shouted and swore at the woman before repeatedly kicking a patio door.

© Google

Adam, of Grampian Gardens, denies repeatedly pushing the woman on the body, restraining her against a wall and struggling with her to her injury.

The former Scotland Under-21 player is further accused of seizing a mobile phone that was in her possession and deleting a video recording from it

Goalkeeper Adam is currently without a club after recent spells with Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton.

Adam’s brother Charlie, who plays for EFL Championship side Reading, is known for his time with Rangers, Blackpool and Liverpool.

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty.

A trial was fixed for November 28 with a pre-trial hearing on November 12.

Adam was released on bail.