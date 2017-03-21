A Perthshire youngster who was airlifted to hospital when he was injured in a road accident that claimed the life of his sister has thanked the helicopter crew.

Sara and Steven Edwards lost their two-year-old daughter Harlow in an accident in Coupar Angus in October last year.

The Scone-based Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) tended to their two other injured children — Dionne, 17, and Leon, 6.

The couple wanted to show their gratitude and thank the crew personally.

Accompanied by Leon, who was rushed to hospital by SCAA, they went to the air ambulance’s base to hand over £3,000 they had raised and to say “thank you”.

“We can’t thank SCAA enough for what they did for our children,” said Sara.

“We just wanted to give something back to help ensure they’re there for the next family that needs them.”

The Edwards family held a week-long charity shop and a prize bingo in Coupar Angus in aid of SCAA.

Staff at Wellgate Medical Centre in Dundee — where Sara once worked — also boosted the family’s fundraising efforts with a further £445.50 which, along with other donations, meant nearly another £500 for SCAA.