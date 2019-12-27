Brother and sister to be mascots for opposing sides at Dundee derby tonight

With football tensions rising across Dundee ahead of tonight’s derby, one family are feeling the heat more than most.

The Thomson family, from Longforgan, are looking forward to tonight’s game, as both of the family’s children will be mascots for the two teams.

But tonight’s game comes with a twist, as the family crosses the divide with both dad Gordon, a Dee, and mum Lorna, an Arab.

She said: “It’s got to the point where me and my husband don’t really talk about football around the house.”

And the football rivalry is even stronger between the family’s two children both football fanatics.

Isla, seven, is a mad Dundee United supporter while her brother, Adam, five, loves Dundee. The two kids will be both mascots at tonight’s game, with Dundee bringing Adam along as an away mascot.

Lorna said: “My wee girl had an accident back in the holidays, and when we were back we had to go to Ninewells a couple of times.

“While she was there the nurses were talking to her about what she likes and she told them she’s a United supporter.

© DC Thomson

“The hospital offered her the chance to be a mascot at a United game and we obviously said yes. They organised for her to be the mascot at the derby, which is perfect because it means both sides of the family would get something out of it.”

Adam was also desperate to be a mascot, so Lorna arranged for him to get involved in the game.

She said: “I got in touch with some of the people at Dundee. They said that they don’t usually have away mascots, but that they would be up for it as long as United were fine with it.

© Supplied

“United said it was fine, and honestly both clubs have been really good about it.”

Lorna also confessed that football causes a bit of teasing in the house, saying: “It’s not too bad, but there’s always a bit of banter about football between them, mostly about games.

“It’s usually not any more than Isla saying ‘Dundee are rubbish’ and Adam saying ‘no they’re not’ but there’s sometimes a bit of teasing about the league table.

“My daughter will say that Dundee United are better because they’re top of the league and there’s not really much Adam can say to that.

“They’re both really excited for the match tonight, especially Adam because he’s been asking to be a mascot for ages.”