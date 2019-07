Vicki Walsh, 42, and Alan Walsh, 40, deny conducting themselves in a disorderly manner.

The pair allegedly shouted and swore on Balgowan Court.

Alan Walsh, of Auchinblae Place, additionally denies failing to provide police with his personal information, possessing a lock knife and struggling violently with four police officers.

Vicki Walsh, of Gleneagles Place, denies possessing heroin. They will stand trial on October 1.