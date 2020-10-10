Brora Rangers 0-2 Dundee: Danny Mullen debut goal seals Dee victory in the Highlands

Dundee made it six points from six in Betfred Cup Group B with a 2-0 win at Brora Rangers.

After being awarded the first three of those points on Tuesday, the Dark Blues were in competitive action for the first time since March.

And they wasted no time at the home of the Highland champions with Graham Dorrans and Danny Mullen both scoring the only goals of the game within the opening half-hour.

Charlie Adam made his long-awaited debut in dark blue alongside fellow new boys Lee Ashcroft and Danny Mullen. There was also a first start for midfielder Max Anderson in the 3-5-2 set-up while new signing Osman Sow started on the bench.

Brora made no changes from their defeat at Hibs.

Adam made an instant impact, finding left wing-back Jordan Marshall with a switch out to the wing. His cross was laid off by Mullen for Graham Dorrans to see his effort deflect into the net after 10 minutes.

Adam then saw a free-kick turned behind and headed over before Dundee doubled their lead with Anderson heavily involved.

The youngster turned well on the right before sending in a cross for Mullen to knock in a debut goal on 26 minutes.

The Dark Blues were in control but their Highland opponents almost halved the deficit eight minutes before the break as Greg Morrison ran through on goal.

Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, though, stood up well to make a good save and force the ball over the bar.

The home side started to cause more problems after the break with Hamilton making another good stop.

Dundee, though, almost made it 3-0 on the break.

McGowan and Anderson burst clear after a Brora corner with the young midfielder played through on goal. His well-struck shot, however, was met by an excellent Joe Malin save.

On 58 minutes, Sow made his bow in dark blue and came within inches of a goal with his first touch, flashing a shot wide with the aid of a deflection.

Dorrans saw a free-kick tipped over and fired a long-ranger over the crossbar as Dundee chased a third.

Both sides continued to push for another goal in a good contest up in the Highlands but no more were forthcoming as Dundee got back into the action with a 2-0 victory.

Brora Rangers: Malin, Pickles, C Macdonald, Williamson, Nicolson, Gillespie (G Macdonald 75), Kelly, Maclean, J Macrae (Wagenaar 67), A Macrae, Morrison (Brindle 41).

Subs not used: N Macdonald, Gamble, C Macrae, Stephen.

Dundee: Hamilton, McGhee, Forster, Dorrans, Mullen (Sow 58), McGowan (McDaid 79), Ashcroft, Elliott (Kerr 79), Marshall, Anderson (Robertson 60), Adam (Byrne 79).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Cunningham, Blacklock, D Strachan.