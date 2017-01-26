Staff from Balhousie Care Group visited Perth’s Inch View Primary School to help kickstart their Burns Night celebrations with a donation of The Broons and Oor Wullie annuals.

Joining them for the visit was the care home’s very own bucket trail sculpture ‘Oor Wullie Noo’, which has been fondly renamed Auld Wullie by Balhousie.

Balhousie Care Group’s Louise Barnett said: “We were delighted to be able to take Auld Wullie down to Inch View Primary and donate some annuals to help the children learn some of our traditional Scot’s language.

“Many of our residents grew up reading Oor Wullie and have thoroughly enjoyed having our sculpture visit the homes, so it’s lovely to be able to give the younger generation the chance to meet him.”