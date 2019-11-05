Brooksbank Centre: Warning services may bear brunt of council cash savings​

A community centre fears its services could bear the brunt of future council budget cuts.

Ginny Lawson, of the Brooksbank Centre, is also concerned a public consultation carried out by Dundee City Council is risking the future of facilities.

The authority is running a survey where it asked Dundonians to have their say on where the cash-strapped council should make future savings.

But Ginny believes the survey is not clear and could potentially lead to people not realising they are failing to support vital services.

She said: “One of the questions is should the council stop grants to ‘other organisations’, but this does not tell you what organisations – for example Brooksbank Centre’s money advice team and child safety services are classed as another organisation.

“Projects like ours at Brooksbank do a great job, in the main for less pay than our counterparts across Scotland, and work long hours.

“We are value for money and projects like Brooksbank are needed. We do lots and are diverse, well used and open seven days and seven nights.

“We get no overtime, no bonuses, no pay increases, but we have had budget cuts that cut hours and caused redundancies only last year.”

The council began its public budget consultation on October 28 and it will run until November 25.

Ginny added: “I’m just worried the survey has no comment box and people will just think the council shouldn’t be giving money to other organisations without understanding that a lot of these organisations provide community and/or essential frontline services.

“Do a survey but make it more relevant and explain the survey process for informing decisions.”

The authority said the survey followed a similar initiative last year where more than 1,100 people took part.

A spokesman added: “Decisions taken about the most recent financial year have reflected feedback from the consultation.”