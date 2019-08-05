Bronzed cigarette butts light up Masters Show at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design

Discarded cigarette butts found on Dundee city streets have been immortalised after a Duncan of Jordanstone student encased them in bronze.

Postgraduate degree student Nick Brodie has collected several discarded filter tips across city and encased them in metal as part of his project, which examines Dundee through several works of art.

He is among more than 80 postgrad students showcasing work at this year’s Masters Show, which runs from August 16-25 at the art and design college.

Nick, originally from Surrey, collected and immortalised the cigarette ends to celebrate the moments of solitude and the short break from life people may have when they enjoy a smoke.

He said: “It is easy to consider a cigarette butt as a piece of rubbish but that item has been moulded by the mouth and hand of a person in Dundee and I wanted to elevate its importance. Bronzing them makes them a precious item.”

Alongside the bronzed butts, Nick has also photographed staff at the Halley Stevensons waxed cotton factory as part of his exhibit, which depicts his own viewpoint of life in Dundee.

He added: “I’ve taken photographs in places like London, New York and Montana, but Dundee is one of the friendliest places I have ever worked in.”