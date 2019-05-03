Bronze panel depicting history of Arbroath nearing completion

A two-metre bronze panel which tells the history of Arbroath is nearing completion.

It is a gift from the Arbroath Guildry Incorporation to the people of the town and will be installed outside Arbroath Abbey.

The unveiling is set to take place in September, before the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath celebrations get under way in 2020.

Sculptor, Edinburgh-based Alan B Herriot, was commissioned to undertake the work.

The 2m by 800mm panelling will feature aspects of Arbroath’s heritage, with images representing agriculture, the Declaration, the abbey, fishing, the Bell Rock, linen and Seaton Cliffs, along with engineering and textiles surrounding the town’s coat of arms.

Former Dean of the Guildry Ian Ballantyne, who has led the project, said: “It has taken 18 months to get to this stage. It will be a permanent feature and be there for generations. As the story of Arbroath continues, other panels could be added.

“We are all looking forward to the unveiling, and because education is a big part of the panel there will be a lot of involvement with local school pupils.”

Mr Ballantyne also paid tribute to Angus Council and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) for the help the group had received. He said: “HES is contributing the two sandstone plinths that will support the panel.”

This will be the third Angus sculpture Mr Herriot has undertaken, with the statue of Sir Robert Watson-Watt – the pioneer of radar – unveiled in Brechin in 2014, and the memorial to Norwegian sea dog Bamse at Montrose, which was completed in 2006.