READERS’ LETTERS: Three takes on why IndyRef2 is still main issue facing Scotland

‘Vital promise of EU membership in 2014 has swung indy support’

I read the letter from TF on December 23.

I could not agree more with every aspect.

However, I was disappointed when I glanced to my right and saw one completely unsupportive of the SNP.

It was from Charlie Breen who clearly isn’t a fan of the SNP or Independence for Scotland.

Charlie, people in Scotland don’t want a second referendum because toys have been thrown out a pram, as you state.

It is because Westminster lied and told us if we voted independence we would not have a guaranteed place in the EU.

They promised us that if we voted to stay in the UK we WOULD stay in the EU. That was the aspect that swung most people’s vote. That vital promise has been broken.

Scotland voted to remain at the Brexit referendum. Yet we are leaving. If this isn’t a reason for indyref 2 then we clearly don’t live in a democracy.

Let the people decide!

Dundonian, Scottish, European Dave

‘Not Nicola’s fault’

In reply to Fair’s Fair (‘Not fooling anyone’, December 4).

Nicola Sturgeon did not give us five more years of Tory rule.

It was the voters in England electing 345 Tory MPs to 180 Labour MPs.

Yours,

Politico.

‘No need to rush IndyRef2’

I have come to the conclusion regarding indyref 2 that I will spend the next five years listening to a type of politics that can only be described as rock and hard place.

It will go something like: “Can we have indyref2?” Answer: “No you can’t”.

And so it will go for the next five years.

It is my understanding regarding indyref 2 that one problem is defining a generation. Given people in Scotland get to vote at 16, surely a generation can be defined as 16 years, and that being so 2030 is the right time for indyref 2.

This would allow a break and give both governments a chance to woo people with improvements to our country.

