A broken down HGV is causing heavy traffic in Dundee.

Police were called to the Kingsway and Old Glamis Road junction at around 10.45am.

Officers are in attendance for traffic management purposes.

❗️NEW⌚️11:15#A90 Kingsway at the Old Glamis Road Junction – broken down HGV causing heavy traffic on approach.@NETrunkRoads @DundeeCouncil pic.twitter.com/aeHiYv9rec — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 6, 2019

A post on Traffic Scotland has said that there is “heavy traffic on approach”.