A former Fife College drama student has won a Broadway “best actor” award.

Stephen Humpage, who graduated from the college in 2010, was named best emerging actor for 2016 at the New York City Theatre Festival.

The 23-year-old, who is originally from Cheshire and is now based in Glasgow, shared the red carpet with fellow nominees such as Anne Hathaway and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The award was made to Stephen for his Broadway debut role at the United Solo Theatre Festival, performing the one-man show Thief.

“I was honoured and humbled to have received such a high commendation on my performance in Thief,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognised in an industry you are passionate about.”