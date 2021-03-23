Broadcaster Jim Spence announces he will step down as Dundee University rector

Sports broadcaster Jim Spence is to step down early as Dundee University rector after conceding he cannot support students as much as needed.

Mr Spence, a born and bred Dundonian, was elected unopposed in February 2019 but will leave his unpaid post before the usual three-year tenure is up.

The BBC Scotland star and Courier columnist has blamed a change in his commitments.

He says this is partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning he could no longer devote the time and energy needed to fulfil the role.

Mr Spence, a former St Columba’s Primary School pupil, said: “I have been honoured to serve as Rector of the University and my first year in the role in particular was a joy, being able to meet students and staff of the University and offer my support in a range of different ways.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed that, and it has also greatly affected my own circumstances away from the role of Rector. Sadly this means I can no longer devote myself to the unpaid and voluntary role of Rector in the way that I have been able to previously.

“It is an immensely challenging role for anyone to fill and needs someone who can devote the necessary time if they are to properly fulfil the duties of the post. I thank everyone in the University who has offered me support and help, students and staff.”

At the time he was elected he admitted to being “more than a little surprised” but “deeply honoured”.

The rector takes place in a traditional ‘drag’ after being installed which sees them join students for a pub crawl along Perth Road.

Scott Quinn, president of Dundee University Students’ Association, said, “It has been great to see Jim step into the role and represent the students of the university, and we wish him all the best for the future.

“The rector of the university is an important, student-elected position, so it is exciting who will take up the mantle next.”

Mr Spence himself graduated in Law from the university in 1986.

The rector is elected to serve the students’ interests, including at the University Court, the governing body of the institution.

The previous rector was record-breaking long-distance Perthshire cyclist Mark Beaumont.

One of the best-known to hold the position was comedian and TV star Stephen Fry.

Other famous faces to be elected include writer and filmmaker Sir Peter Ustinov and presenter Lorraine Kelly.