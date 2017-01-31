Plans that could improve broadband in Dundee have been lodged with the city council.

The application, which has been lodged by BT, is for the installation of a PCP and BT broadband cabinet at West Marketgait.

In a report, compiled by Catsurveys Group Limited, it says: “The proposed cabinet installation forms a wider part of the government’s Digital Britain project.

“The cabinet will provide Super Fast Broadband connectivity to the majority of the population boosting not only an individual’s use of the internet and thus the wider world but also boost the local economy and benefit a wide range of SMEs.

“The proposed cabinet provides the surrounding properties that are currently connected to the telephone system by the existing PCP cabinet with a connection to the fibre optic cable spine and in that process new fibre optic cabling is currently being installed throughout the country.”