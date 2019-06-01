British Champion grappler Patrick, from Monifieth, celebrates winning blue belt

Monifieth fighter Patrick Rowan is celebrating gaining his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) blue belt after recently being crowned British Champion.

The 22-year-old, who trains out of Dundee MMA and Origin jiu-jitsu, won the white belt contest at the BJJ British Open in Birmingham to move up a grade.

Rising star Rowan is a relative rookie in the field of martial arts and has earned his blue belt through hard work and sacrifice.

His quick progress since taking up the sport at the end of 2017 has delighted the Dundee and Angus College student – who is hoping to study nutrition at Abertay Uni after the summer.

He said: “It was a massive event at the NEC Arena, there must have been about 10,000 people there.

“It was great to win and the next few competitions I will be a blue belt, which is a big step.

“You can stay a white belt for a long time, I’ve seen people there for five years. However, I think my drive and determination over the past year has got me there quicker.”

Rowan also heaped praised on fellow-Dundee BJJ star Darren Ferguson who, after winning his own fight, helped coach him to victory.

He added: “Darren got my confidence up as I was feeling the pressure a bit.

“He was in my corner straight after his fight.”

Rowan is looking for sponsors to help with the costs of competing and has urged anyone interested to get in touch on 07759 531584.

“I think I could be very competitive at blue belt, to be honest,” he added.

“I’m training most nights a week, I’ve got a lot of physical attributes that have made me successful. I know I need to work on my technique to make the next step though.

“My main aim is to travel around the UK and Europe to gain more experience.”