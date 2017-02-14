Britain’s youngest Euromillions winner says she is going to sue lottery bosses for ‘ruining’ her life.

Jane Park, who was 17 when she scooped £1 million with her first ever ticket, said: “I thought it would make it 10 times better but it’s made it 10 times worse. I wish I had no money most days.”

Jane, now 21, added she had become bored of relentless consumption and felt like it failed to offered long-term genuine happiness.

Before winning the lottery, Jane, who now owns two properties, worked as an admin temp for £8 an hour and lived in a small flat with her mum in Edinburgh.

“People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realise the extent of my stress.

“I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

“I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young.”

Camelot, which runs EuroMillions in the UK, appointed an adviser to help Ms Park deal with her newly accumulated wealth, but she said it was family advice that helped her keep her spending in check.

She added: “I’ve read about other lottery winners who’ve just blown it all and I can totally see how it can be done.

“I was stuck in front of a financial adviser who was using words like investment bonds. I had no clue what they meant.”

“It’s scary how different my life is from my friends’. When they say they’re stressed about the money they mean their wages are s***,” she said.

“There’s no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I’m a 40-year-old.”

A spokesperson for Camelot said: “Following her win, Jane received extensive support from Camelot. A dedicated winners’ adviser visited Jane at home to pay out her prize, arrange private banking and support her through the publicity when she chose to share news of her win.

“An independent financial and legal panel was set up shortly after her win and we put Jane in touch with another winner who won at the same age, to share their experience and help Jane adjust to the win.

“We keep in contact with all major winners for as long as they wish and have been in touch with Jane from time to time since her win to offer ongoing support.

“Of course, it is always up to the winners themselves as to whether they want to take us up that ongoing support and advice – but the door is always open and we will continue to support Jane in any way we can if that is what decides she wants.”

Camelot said the minimum age limit to play the lottery was an issue for Parliament to deal with.