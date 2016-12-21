A Dundee model is helping to deliver Christmas presents halfway across the world to vulnerable children in Africa.

Elaine Harris, 36, and her daughter Nina, 4, are travelling to Sal in Cape Verde, an archipelago located 350 miles off the west coast of Africa, to deliver the gifts to 52 children.

The presents will be distributed through the charity Castelos dos Sal.

Elaine had originally asked for £10 donations online to kickstart the plan but was delighted when airline Thomas Cook offered to fly the goods for free.

She said: “They offered to fly the presents out from Manchester which substantially reduced the amount of money that I needed to raise.

“It is a fantastic gesture and now we only need another nine or 10 presents to make sure every one of the 52 kids has something to open on Christmas Day.”

When she has all the presents, Elaine will transport them to Manchester with the help of friend Dean Ansell.