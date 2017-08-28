‘Brilliant’ Neil Lennon hailed for spending time with Dundee fans in pub after Hibs game

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has been praised by Dundee fans after nipping into a city pub after Sunday’s Dens Park clash.

Punters were left “stunned” when the 46-year-old walked through the doors of the Clep Bar and walked up to the counter to be served.

The ex-Celtic captain is good pals with former goalkeeper Rab Douglas who was in the pub at the time. Lennon sent big Rab a text asking for him before meeting up moments later.

Gary Knight, convenor of the Big Rabbie D Dark Blues who are based at the Clep Bar, was there when the Hibs boss walked through the doors.

The 44-year-old said: “Rab comes with us in the Clep before and after games occasionally now that he’s not playing anymore.

“Lenny asked him after the game if he was about and said he was in the Clep Bar and he just popped up.

“Everyone was a bit stunned when he walked in. There was instantly a buzz around the place.”

While punters debated the game over a post-match pint, the Hibs boss remained sensible and opted for a juice.

Gary added: “He walked in and then straight to the bar. Instantly people went up to ask for pictures, but we had to tell them to let him get in and order his drink first.

“He was brilliant though and he was more than happy to pose for photos. And he had a good catch up with Rab.

“He was an absolute gent – totally different to what he’s portrayed as.

“There was a buzz around the pub for the hour and a half that he was there.

“The boys were saying how nice it was for him to come in.”

Lennon was also happy to discuss the contentious issues from the 1-1 draw at Dens with fans.

Gary added: “He spoke to a few of the Rabbie D members about the game and had bantered with fans about the game.

“A few of our boys were saying how good Hibs looked and wished him well for the season.”

