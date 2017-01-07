A scheme that offered festive revellers in Dundee a free vehicle recovery service has been hailed a success by operators.

Gary Rooney, who runs Big Recovery, ran the You Drink & We Drive scheme over Christmas and New Year in an effort to curb instances of drink driving.

The initiative meant people who had gone out taking their car with them and then decided to have a drink could have their car towed home for free.

He told the Tele that he was “ecstatic” after more than 50 people utilised the service throughout the period.

He said: “It has been very successful. To be honest I was quite scared at the beginning.

“We didn’t expect the response we got from everyone.

“It ended up working really well — I think that it was so successful because people didn’t abuse the service.

“The people who used it were mostly professional people who had gone out after work and planned to take their car home and get changed before going back out.

“Maybe their boss or something had brought out a bottle of champagne and they ended up having one or two. I am ecstatic that it went so well — it was brilliant.

“I said at the start if this could prevent a single person possibly getting behind the wheel when they had been drinking then it would be worth it.

“To have so many people use the service was just brilliant.”

Gary said that he is now planning on bringing back the scheme annually because of its success.

He added: “I’m definitely going to do it again going forward.

“We have been contacted by other people who want to get involved.

“One person who has a tow truck got in touch and he has offered to dedicate his vehicle and time to the scheme when it gets started again at the end of this year.

“I’m also considering bringing a charity aspect into it because a lot of the people we picked up offered us money.

“I was thinking that we could have a charity box and have people donate when they use the service.”

Gary said that he also wanted to thank the people who had supported the scheme on social media.