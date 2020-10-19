Bright future as The Yard looks to reopen and continue to support disabled children in Dundee

Disabled children at a Dundee support service will be able to enjoy playing outside in the evenings, thanks to a donation of outdoor lights.

The Yard, which provides play services for disabled children, young people and their families, is due to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown in the coming weeks.

Thanks to a donation by Hub East Central Scotland and FES Group, there will be brand new outside lights on The Yard’s building and in the garden meaning children will be able to play outside in the evenings.

Portable traffic lights have also been donated for the playground by Traffic Group Signals.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard, said: “We are absolutely delighted and extremely grateful for these kind donations which will quite literally light up The Yard in the weeks and months ahead.

“The traffic lights will also allow us to teach children about the importance of road safety as many of the young people we support don’t have these skills, nor would it be easy to teach them out and about in everyday life.

“We are busy making preparations for our reopening, creating some fantastic new activities and hope to announce our plans in the weeks ahead.”

This comes after staff at The Yard, which has supported more than160 families since it opened back in 2015, painted new white lines on its outdoor playground, created a cycling and scooting track, and installed a new pelican crossing just before the coronavirus lockdown began.

© Courtesy Claire Grainger

Amanda Wright, community benefits and social value manager at Hub East Central Scotland, said: “At hub our key priority is to make a real difference to local communities.

“The team at The Yard Dundee are unstinting in the work that they do to support local disabled children and their families and it’s been a pleasure to work with them and help provide them with the equipment that will allow extra playtime during darker evenings.”

The donation of a set of traffic lights from Traffic Group Signals was prompted by Vince Kaney, one of the company’s Scottish field engineers, who suggested breathing new life into some old equipment.

He went on to build the battery-operated traffic lights which were donated to The Yard, and adapted a remote control for people to work them as well.

Maxine Hutchinson, director of Traffic Group Signals, said: “Traffic Group Signals is proud to donate much-needed traffic lights to The Yard, an amazing charity that supports disabled children and their families.

“We also recognise the personal effort taken by Vince, one of our field engineers, to adapt one of our lights especially for the charity.”