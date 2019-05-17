Bridges to be repaired across Fife in £7m programme of works

Five Fife bridges are in line for strengthening works in a £7 million programme.

Councillors agreed to the measures after hearing Leven’s railway bridge and Bawbee bridge, Broad Street in Cowdenbeath, the New Bridge at Guardbridge and the Lyne Burn bridge underneath Dunfermline’s Halbeath Road are all in need of major repairs.

The £2m package for the two Leven crossings includes proposals to create a link road using the former power station bridge.

The repairs will be planned for over the next four years.