Brechin Bridge has been closed to traffic after an accident at 11.30pm last night.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have been required to close Brechin Bridge after it was further damaged as a result of a road traffic incident late last night.

“Police Scotland alerted us to the incident at 11.30pm.

“Diversions are being put in place from Kinnell crossroads (A933) via the A934 to Montrose and back along the A935.”

The parapet of the bridge was previously damaged by a vehicle in February.

Back then, an accident caused a large section of masonry to fall into the River South Esk.

The bridge and A933 main road to Arbroath remained open after February’s accident but the bridge has now been closed.

The spokesperson added: “A bridge engineer will be attending today to fully assess the damage and the repair works that are required.”