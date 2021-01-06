Bridge on Dundee’s Kingsway to close for two nights next week

A bridge over Dundee’s Kingsway will close for two nights next week for essential repairs.

Work on the A90 Coupar Angus East overbridge is due to begin on Monday.

Teams will be replacing some of the existing bridge components on the south end of the structure.

The overnight work will take place between 7.30pm and 5.30am, with all work expected to be completed by Wednesday morning.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the bridge will be closed overnight during working hours.

A signed diversion route will be in place north of the works to A90 Kings Cross.

The bridge will be fully open during the daytime.

Ian Stewart of Bear Scotland said: “The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however to minimise any impact to road users as much as possible we’re carrying out the works at night.

“Teams will do all they can to complete the essential maintenance as quickly and safely as they can.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”