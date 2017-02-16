Commuters crossing the Tay Road Bridge have saved about nearly £2,000 each since tolls were scrapped nine years ago.

A typical daily commuter will have avoided £1,824 of Tay bridge charges, which were 80p when they were abolished by the Scottish Government in February 2008.

A similar driver with a daily commute on the Forth Road Bridge will have saved £2,280since the £1 levy was dropped at the same time.

The figures were worked out on the basis of 253 working days per year and the charges remaining at the 2008 rate.

Scrapping the tolls followed years of campaigning, which strengthened when charges on the Skye Bridge were scrapped in 2004 and on the Erskine Bridge in 2006.

Scotland now has no transport tolls while England and Wales have a total of 21 tariffs for drivers and a one-way trip on Severn Bridge can cost up to £6.70.

David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “It is nine years this week since the SNP scrapped the last of the transport tolls on the Forth and Tay bridges – saving the average commuter around £2,000 each.

“In Scotland we enjoy no tolls on roads and bridges, free tuition fees, free prescriptions and lower water rates – while the Tories in Westminster prefer tax cuts for the rich and stealth taxes for everyone else.”