‘Brian would not have backed this’ claims Dundee pavilion group

A late councillor who campaigned for a new community centre for Mill o’ Mains would not have backed any of the proposals now on the table, it has been claimed.

Labour’s Brian Gordon died in February, having served the North East ward – which includes Mill o’ Mains – for more than a decade.

He had been fighting to get a permanent solution after the community pavilion burned down in the summer of 2017, with no replacement having been built.

The council has revealed three options that people can vote on, one of which is a replacement pavilion that they would have to raise money for themselves. Another is to extend the primary school for community use and the third option is to do nothing and for locals to use existing facilities.

Kevin Keenan, Labour leader on the council, said: “Brian would be horrified at the proposals on offer from Dundee City Council.

“Brian worked tirelessly right up until a few days before he died to get a replacement for the pavilion.”

A council spokeswoman claimed there had been agreement on the proposals from ward councillors.

She said: “The options appraisal followed a decision by the neighbourhood services committee last year.

“The appraisal was required to look at all the options for a community facility in the area, taking into account the make-up of the population, what facilities already exist, how much it would cost to provide and run a facility and what the fit is with the plans for the area.

“Ward councillors and council officers met to look at the long list of options and unanimously agreed there were only three options which were sustainable and these should be taken out to the whole community for consultation.”

But Mr Keenan said he found it “extremely hard to believe” Mr Gordon would have approved of the options being consulted on.