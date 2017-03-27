A Carnoustie piper who’s played with some of the biggest names in music has called in some of his star friends for his latest venture.

Craig Weir & The Cabalistic Cavalry is a side project from the 23-year-old’s Celtic rock band Gleadhraich.

Craig has managed to get stars such as Brian May of Queen, Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers, Lorraine Kelly, Alan Cumming, Kyle Falconer of The View and The Libertines’ Pete Doherty to read a line from a poem on the track, which has been released this week.

Queen guitarist May said: “I was happy to pour a little of my Scottish blood into this epic.”