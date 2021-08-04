MARTEL MAXWELL: The world loves Brian Cox but his heart is here in Dundee

I do like how Brian Cox – our Dundee boy turned Hollywood hot shot- still comes home so regularly.

It’s not like he’s one of these people who has had a few bit parts in the odd blockbuster either.

He’s an amazing and prolific actor starring in the likes of Churchill, Braveheart, X Men and so much more.

But still, he pops up with regular occurrence in the Dundee area – most recently last week when he spent the day at the Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort as he sought to improve his fly fishing skills for his latest role.

He couldn’t have asked for a better teacher in Paul Young, who used to present the Hooked On Fishing TV show, as well as playing the much-loved Shug in BBC comedy Still Game.

I’ve had the pleasure of Brian Cox’s company a few times – the first, many years ago when I had a waist and a tartan skirt so short I was almost thrown out of a posh golf club on the outskirts of New York.

When we last spoke a couple of years ago, he was in awe of the transformation of Dundee – and how exciting it felt to be here.

I love being regaled with his stories of his childhood in Dundee. And his love for his family and the memories of home is palpable.

I remember him bellowing with laughter as he told the story of how his older sister once went on holiday.

She’d never left Dundee before and thought Leuchars, where she planned to stay with a friend, sounded rather exotic.

She boarded the train, wondering how long it would take to get there. Probably hours and hours but not to worry, she had packed plenty to eat, drink and read.

Just as she was settling into her seat, having made herself at home, the train driver announced the next stop would be Leuchars and she found herself disembarking minutes after leaving her home city behind.

Home and heart still here for Brian Cox

No matter the trappings of America, Brian Cox has never forgotten his roots.

Like all of us with a pride in our great little city, he loves the humour of Dundonians and the beauty and history of Dundee.

Whether attending the opening of V&A Dundee or playing Bob Servant in the TV show based here and written by fellow Dundonian Neil Forsyth, he’s often simply “about”.

Thank you for making the pilgrimage. https://t.co/eNzd7aXue1 — Bob Servant (@bobservant) May 15, 2021

Brian Cox could be learning to fish in Mauritius or Iceland, not Forbes of Kingennie.

He could probably be hanging out with Meryl Streep, or quaffing champagne at Los Angeles’ famous Chateau Marmont.

But his favourite place in the world is right here in Dundee, where his home and heart is.

“Glad you had a nice time in Scarborough” came the voices of two men at the bottom of the Overgate Centre escalator.

I’d been up and down the mechanical stairs seven times and still my boys were giddy with excitement.

Hey, we live in the country – you take your kicks where you find them.

The two handsome chaps had read last week’s column about my holiday in Scarborough – and were delighted we’d had so much fun.

They are regulars and will be off to the Yorkshire beach town soon for their summer escape.

Running into readers everywhere

Ten minutes later, outside Clarks for the obligatory annual school shoe shop, a lovely lady with red hair called me over to say how much she’d liked the family snaps from the holiday.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – one of the things that makes writing this column an absolute pleasure, is you.

I hear from you on emails and letters which is lovely. But having a chat with a stranger who seems like pal because of what we share here every week fair warms the cockles.

Thank you.

I’ve not spoken to one parent who doesn’t think the school summer holidays haven’t flown in.

We all seemed to be in a state of panic mid-June about how to entertain them with kids’ camps or juggle work with family life.

But somehow, the time has whizzed in.

At least, I hope it has for you too.