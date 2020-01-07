Brian Cox praises ‘extraordinary’ city of Dundee after first golden globe win

After a victorious night on Sunday, in which he scooped his first Golden Globe, Dundee-born actor Brian Cox has spoken out about the “extraordinary” city he grew up in.

The 73-year-old, who won the best actor award for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession, told BBC Scotland’s The Nine that his victory was a “wonderful” tribute to the city of Dundee.

The city took centre stage in the eighth episode of the show’s second series, with scenes being filmed at the newly-opened V&A.

Speaking to entertainment reporter David Farrell, Cox said: “We had the V&A for a very short time during the night and it was hard getting stuff in, getting stuff out.

“I think for the logistics for the crew it was pretty tough – but it was a delight for me and for Dundee because I’m very proud of my city.

“It’s a town that’s been hammered and hammered and hammered for so long and it’s now emerging into this rather extraordinary place.

“I still want to see great changes in Dundee. I love what’s happened on the waterfront, I love the V&A and I love the cultural side – we’ve got that right.

“But we’ve got to get into the hinterland, we’ve got to get into the schemes and deal with probably the worst heroin addiction in the UK. That needs to be dealt with so it doesn’t just become cosmetic.

“I’m very proud of the city and I’m very proud of what people are trying to do in the city. It’s been extraordinary really.”

And Cox was not short on praise for the crews that make filming in Scotland possible.

He added: “I know that the film workers in Dundee, and in Scotland, are phenomenal and I want to see more work happening.”