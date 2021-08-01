Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Brian Cox prepares for movie role at Angus fishing resort – with Still Game star for company

By Alasdair Clark
August 1, 2021, 4:47 pm Updated: August 1, 2021, 5:15 pm
Brian Cox in Dundee
Paul and Brian were at the resort on Saturday.

Brian Cox spent the day at an Angus fishing resort on Saturday in preparation for a new movie.

Fellow actor Paul Young – best known for playing Jack and Victor’s friend Shug in Still Game – joined the Succession star at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Cox’s home city.

The screen favourites – joined on their expedition by owner Mike Forbes – sought to improve their fly fishing skills for a film role Cox has signed up for.

The flick is set to be shot in Montana in the US and he will play a character who is a skilled fisherman.

Brian Cox, Paul Young and Mike Forbes
Mike alongside Brian Cox and Paul Young

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort said it had been a pleasure to welcome Cox and Young, who was born in Edinburgh.

Owner Mike told The Courier it had been good to get the chance to catch up with the actor.

Brian Cox learns his lines in Angus

He said: “He [Cox] is playing a character in the movie who went fly fishing with a war veteran.

“It sounds like it will be an incredible movie.

“We were delighted to help Brian improve his casting ability. Paul was there helping him, and I was chipping in.

“He’ll certainly be well able to cast a line in Montana.”

He added: “Brian has been a few times before, he knows that it’s secure and that he’ll be looked after properly.

“He’s obviously a Dundee lad, and most of all we had time to have a good blether because he is so down to earth.

Paul was helping Brian perfect his casting line

“Paul was brilliant, of course, he did the Hooked on Fishing series, so he was helping Brian too.”

The owners of the resort recently opened up about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes of Kingennie was forced to close for much of the pandemic, with a significant drop in the number of weddings hosted there.

Libby Forbes, the company’s marketing manager and daughter of owners Mike and Gail, said the business had lost sales of £750,000 since March.

The business has been able to reopen as restrictions eased, and will be able to welcome people back over the summer.

