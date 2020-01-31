Brexit vigil planned as Dundee says goodbye to the European Union

Pro-European Dundonians will mark the UK’s departure from the EU with a candlelit vigil in the city centre.

Europhiles are gathering in City Square at 5pm tomorrow, six hours before the UK officially leaves the EU, to mark the end of the 47-year membership.

The Dundee and Angus Independence Group, behind the event, intends to recreate the EU flag in candles before congregating at the steps of the McManus Galleries to have a lone piper mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council will light the Caird Hall, Seabraes, Dundee House, Dundee railway station and Slessor Gardens blue in solidarity with the EU. The City of Discovery voted to remain in 2016’s referendum.

Lynne Short, council equalities spokeswoman, believes it is important the occasion is marked.

“We want to show the strength of our feelings and to protest at what is being done to us,” she said.

“We also hope to send a message of solidarity, support and friendship to our EU citizens and maybe even beyond, to other EU countries, through social media.

“From my point of view as equalities spokesperson I want to send the message that no matter where you come from, if Dundee is your home then you are welcome here, just as I was welcomed as an EU citizen when I lived in mainland Europe.”

Jane Phillips, organiser of the event, added: “We’re devastated this is happening – I feel it’s so sad to be taking away the cooperation and friendship and the other good things about Europe.”

Pro-European locals have expressed concerns at what the future holds for a Dundee outside of Europe.

Scientist Emma Sands, 24, said European colleagues were planning their departures.

She said: “It’s all people talk about at lunchtime in work. And we’ve already lost so much funding and talent coming to the UK. I have an Italian colleague who is learning German so he can go and work in Germany instead of staying here.”

Teenager Brogan Connolly said: “We’re losing potential partnerships and opportunities. It’s unlikely I will be working or studying in a European country in the future.”

Will Dawson, Brexit working group chairman, has written to both the UK and Scottish governments to request ongoing participation in the Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

It enables youngsters to study, work, teach and train in other countries signed up to the scheme.

Mr Dawson, who has addressed his letter directly to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says educational establishments have strongly benefited from the scheme to the tune of €3.7 million since 2014.

Of Friday’s plans, he said: “My biggest regret about this whole situation is with regards to the opportunities that our young people will lose.

“Things such as the right of free movement which has been enshrined in the EU and allowed people to learn, live, work and travel in Europe without barriers.

“What must be remembered in all of this though is that Dundee is very much a European and international city, with strong ties to Poland and twin cities in France, Croatia and Germany.

“It is a melting pot of different nationalities, languages and customs and despite our leaving the EU, everyone is welcome to both Dundee and Scotland.”

The direct impact of Brexit on Dundee is yet to be fully ascertained, though the council has warned of “significant financial and operational risks” associated with the planned EU exit.

Exactly how the city will be affected over time is expected to become clear as negotiations continue between the UK Government and the European Union over the country’s future relationship with the bloc.

Ms Short added: “The Brexit briefings we receive as councillors are revised right up to the line. They’re still working on them right up to the point we’re given them.”

Q&A

What happens next?

As of 11pm this Friday January 31 the UK is no longer part of the EU. From now until December 31, the country enters into a transition period, during which intense negotiations will take place between the UK Government and the EU. During this time, the UK will continue to follow EU rules.

Is there a trade deal in place?

No. The Withdrawl Agreement Bill passed earlier this month in Parliament writes into law the decision to leave the European Union. Negotiations between now and the end of the year could see a deal agreed, or could see the UK crash out without a future trading agreement in place (a ‘no-deal Brexit’).

What needs to be discussed?

Alongside trading arrangements, the UK needs to come to agreements with the EU on things like how data will be shared, access to fishing waters and citizens’ future rights.

Does Scotland get a say in all this?

In a word, no. Sovereignty of the UK is an issue reserved to the UK Government. MSPs in Holyrood voted earlier this month not to recognise the Withdrawl Agreement Bill that will take the UK out of the EU. But in a letter sent to Scottish minister Mike Russell after the vote, Brexit secretary Steve Barclay said the government would press ahead with the WAB all the same – despite the fact it would breach constitutional conventions.